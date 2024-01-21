Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Sunday, Jan. 21)
Breaking down the best odds for the three NBA games in action on Sunday, Jan. 21.
By Peter Dewey
While Sunday in the sports world is mainly about the NFL playoffs, there is still plenty of NBA action to dive into on Jan. 21.
There are six games in the Association, with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers kicking things off with an afternoon tip in Los Angeles.
The game of the night comes at 8 p.m. EST, as the Indiana Pacers and Tyrese Haliburton take on the suddenly surging Phoenix Suns and their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.
While betting on the NFL playoffs is fun, why not mix a little hoops into your Sunday card as well? We have the current best odds available and some betting trends to help you wager on Sunday's NBA action.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
The Nets pulled off an upset on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, but they are still just 3-15 against the spread in their last 18 games and 4-14 overall.
That could be an issue against a Los Angeles Clippers team that is 12-8 ATS as a home favorite and winning those games by 10.8 points per game on average.
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Miami lost as a home favorite on Friday night, and now it may have to take on the Orlando Magic with the return of its second-leading scorer -- Franz Wagner -- who is questionable on Sunday.
The Heat are just 3-5-1 ATS as home favorites while the Magic are 6-3 ATS when set as home underdogs.
Denver Nuggets vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
The Denver Nuggets have been one of the worst road teams to bet on this season, going 8-14 against the spread, but they are massively favored against the league's worst defense -- the Washington Wizards -- on Sunday.
Washington is just 5-9 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Boston dominated the Houston Rockets earlier this season in Boston, and the team is heavily favored again on Sunday.
The Rockets went to overtime on Saturday night against Utah, and this is a tough turnaround for a team that is 3-3-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.
Still, Boston is just 7-10-2 ATS when favored on the road this season.
Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Even with Tyrese Haliburton returning and Pascal Siakam making his Pacers debut, Indiana lost to the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. the team is now set as a five-point dog to the Suns, who are on fire lately.
Phoenix blew out the New Orleans Pelicans -- in New Orleans -- on Friday, and the team is on a four-game winning streak. Still, bettors need to beware, as the Suns are just 6-13 ATS as home favorites in the 2023-24 season.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
Can the Lakers avenge their loss to the Nets when they take on a bad Portland team tonight?
LeBron James and company certainly hope so, but they are just 7-10 ATS as home favorites this season. Laying double-digits with the Lakers may be a tough sell on Sunday.
