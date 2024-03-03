Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Sunday, March 3)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game on Sunday March 3.
By Peter Dewey
While we may not longer have Sunday football, we do have Sunday NBA primetime, and the schedule makers have blessed NBA fans with quite the slate today.
There are eight games in the NBA on Sunday, with the nationally televised games featuring some of the biggest stars in the NBA.
The action begins in Dallas with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks hosting All-Star Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers at 1:00 p.m. EST. Then, the Boston Celtics host the surging Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry at 3:30 p.m. EST.
While that matchup is going on, over on NBA League Pass we'll have the Los Angeles Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves battling for the top spot in the West, also tipping off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
Then, later in the night, the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers renew their playoff rivalry from last season on ESPN at 7 p.m. EST. The night closes with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and company taking on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
It honestly doesn't get much better than that, so why don't we place some NBA wagers on Sunday?
If you're looking to do that, you've come to the right place, as we have the latest odds for each game from every sportsbook available in your area.
Let's break them down!
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best NBA Odds for Every Game on Sunday, March 3
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.