Best NBA Odds Every Game Today (Sunday, March 31)
By Reed Wallach
Playoff positioning takes center stage on the NBA's Sunday slate.
There's a handful of matchups on Sunday, including the Oklahoma City Thunder trying to stay in contention for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference possibly without its MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander against the New York Knicks, that will impact the standings across both the Eastern and Western Conference.
The Western Conference Play-In picture remains cloudy as teams try to avoid seeds No. 7-No. 10, and it'll be of utmost importance when the streaking Houston Rockets, winners of 11 straight, take on the Dallas Mavericks, who are trending towards avoiding the Play-In Tournament. Houston remains on the outside looking in of the postseason, but the team can help its cause by picking up a game on a contending team like Dallas.
Elsewhere, the Nuggets and Cavaliers try to bolster their standing in their respective conference while the No. 1 seed in the West, the Minnesota Timberwolves, look to keep a handle on the top spot as considerable home favorites against the Chicago Bulls.
Get the odds for every game on the NBA slate for Sunday, March 31st below!
Odds for Every NBA Game on March 31st
