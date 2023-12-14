Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Dec. 14)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA game in action on Thursday, Dec. 14.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the NBA on Thursday night?
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics kick off a loaded Thursday slate that features a late-night matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers as well.
Plus, two of the top three teams in the West (Minnesota and Dallas) square off in the early window in what will be the third game in four days for the Mavericks.
We have the best odds for every game to help bettors get the best number for tonight's action!
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
These teams matched up on Tuesday night with the Cavs entering the game as 11-point dogs. Cleveland got up early, but the team ended up losing by seven, covering the spread but failing to get the W.
This game has Cleveland set as a nine-point dog with Evan Mobley (knee) still out of the lineup.
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Coby White has been thriving for the Chicago Bulls, who take on a Miami team that is playing the second night of a back-to-back on Thursday.
Miami is just 1-2 against the spread in the second leg of back-to-backs this season.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
This should be a fun game between the Timberwolves and the Mavericks, but Kyrie Irving is still out for Dallas in this game.
Dallas is 7-4 straight up at home this season and laying 1.5 points in this one.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Denver has won back-to-back games, and it should have Jamal Murray back after he sat out Tuesday's win over the Bulls.
The Nuggets are 9-1 straight up at home, but just 5-4-1 ATS. The Nets are one of the best teams against the spread this season, going 17-5-1.
Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Utah upset the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, and now it has a back-to-back with a rebuilding Portland team.
The Jazz are 0-3-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma City and Sacramento are two of the best young teams in the NBA, and the Kings are an impressive 7-3 straight up at home this season.
Still, the Thunder are 15-6-1 this season -- the fourth best ATS record in the NBA.
Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State won't have Draymond Green (suspension), but the team has been solid on the road, going 8-4 against the spread.
Can Steph Curry will the team to a cover tonight?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.