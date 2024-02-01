Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Feb. 1)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game in action on Thursday night, Feb. 1.
By Peter Dewey
Thursday's NBA action features the best rivalry in the history of the league -- the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers -- at TD Garden in Boston.
That's one of four games on this week's rivalry week slate, as we also have the New York Knicks taking on the Indiana Pacers, the Cleveland Cavaliers facing the Memphis Grizzlies and the Philadelphia 76ers playing the Utah Jazz.
There are plenty of storylines to dive into for the four games tonight and some key betting trends to consider as well. Let's break down the latest odds and my initial leans for each game tonight.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is the best home team in the NBA this season, going 22-2 straight up. Meanwhile, the Lakers are awful on the road, winning just seven of their 24 matchups away from Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles is a massive underdog in this game, but rightfully so after it lost to the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets in its last two games by double digits.
Boston is just 13-11 ATS as a home favorite, but the team is winning those games by an average margin of 12.8 points per game.
Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The New York Knicks put their league-best eight-game winning streak to the test tonight against the Indiana Pacers, who have the league's No. 1 offense this season.
New York has been the best defensive team in the league since the OG Anunoby trade, going 14-2 in the month of January.
There are several key players on the injury report in this matchup including Anunoby (questionable), Quentin Grimes (questionable), Julius Randle (out), Tyrese Haliburton (questionable) and Bennedict Mathurin (questionable).
New York is favored at home where it has gone 11-6 ATS. Indiana is 9-7-1 ATS as a road dog. Bettors may want to wait for more clarity in the injury department before betting on this game.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who now have Darius Garland and Evan Mobley back in the lineup.
Will they both play tonight? That's unclear, as the team has yet to release an injury report for Thursday's game.
The Cavs are favored on the road where they are 4-3-1 ATS on the season. Memphis is just 5-8 ATS as a home dog in the 2023-24 campaign, but it is worth noting that the Cavs are just 2-3-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
The Jazz are favored at home against the Sixers, which makes sense since Joel Embiid (knee) has been ruled out of this game. Philly is just 3-9 straight up when Embiid sits this season.
Utah has struggled on the road, but the team is elite at home, going 15-6 straight up and 6-1 ATS as a home favorite. The Sixers, on the other hand, are just 4-5 against the spread as road underdogs this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
