Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Feb. 15)
Today is the final day of NBA action before we enter All-Star Weekend, so if you want to watch and bet on some NBA then tonight is a can't-miss opportunity.
There are just three games set to take place tonight. The first of which is a showdown between the Milwaukee Bucks and Memphis Grizzlies. Despite being 35-20 on the season, the Bucks are just 12-13 on the road. With that being said, they're still big time favorites against the lowly Grizzlies.
The second game of the night will tip-off at 9pm et between the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz. The Warriors are reeling after a home loss to the Clippers last night and will now head to Utah to take on a Jazz team that has lost three in a row.
The final game before we enter a week-long break will be a Western Conference showdown between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers. Minnesota holds a one game lead atop the Western Conference and can widen the gap with a win against the 15-38 Trail Blazers tonight.
Best NBA Odds Today, February 15
