Betsided

Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Feb. 29)

By Iain MacMillan

Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (left) and forward Bruce
Jun 12, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (left) and forward Bruce / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
facebooktwitterreddit

It's a happy Leap Day for NBA fans as we have eight games across the association to watch and bet on tonight.

The Thursday night slate is highlighted by a rematch of the 2023 NBA Finals when the Miami Heat head to Colorado to take on the Denver Nuggets. You can find out the odds for that game, as well as the rest of tonight's action, right here.

If you're looking to place a few bets on tonight's games, be sure to take advantage of this great offer from Caesars Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, Caesars will cover your first bet up to $1,000!

Bucks vs. Hornets odds, spread, and total

Jazz vs. Magic odds, spread, and total

Hawks vs. Nets odds, spread, and total

Warriors vs. Knicks odds, spread, and total

Thunder vs. Spurs odds, spread, and total

Rockets vs. Suns odds, spread, and total

Heat vs. Nuggets odds, spread, and total

Wizards vs. Lakers odds, spread, and total

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

Home/NBA Odds