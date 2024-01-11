Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Jan. 11)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game in action on Thursday, Jan. 11.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA is in Paris on Thursday, as the Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers will play an afternoon matchup across the Atlantic.
That highlights a rather impressive Thursday night slate, which features matchups between Boston and Milwaukee, New York and Dallas and Phoenix and the Los Angeles Lakers.
With so many playoff contenders in action, bettors are going to want in on the action tonight, especially since we can jump start things early with a pick for the game overseason.
Here's a look at the latest odds for every game, as well as an early breakdown of how to bet these matchups.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
This should be a fun showcase overseas, but the Nets don't come into this matchup playing their best basketball.
Brooklyn is just 3-7 in its last 10 games, and the team has only covered the spread in two games since Dec. 14.
Cleveland won the first meeting between these teams by one in Brooklyn, but the Cavs won't have Darius Garland or Evan Mobley in this matchup.
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Boston needed overtime to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, and now it's on the second night of a back-to-back for a highly-anticipated matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Celtics have been impressive on the second night of back-to-backs this season, going 4-2 against the spread. Meanwhile, the Bucks have dropped two in a row and five of their last 10.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma City picked up a nice road win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday, and now it has a quick turnaround against a Portland team that was blown out by New York on Tuesday.
The Blazers are just 10-10 against the spread as road dogs, and now they have to take on an OKC team that is 3-1 ATS on the second night of back-to-backs and an impressive 11-3 against the spread when favored at home.
New York Knicks vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
The key in this game?
The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be without superstar Luka Doncic, who has been ruled out with an ankle sprain. The team may also not have center Dereck Lively II, who is listed as doubtful.
New York has yet to lose a game since acquiring OG Anunoby, and the Knicks are 6-2 against the spread as road favorites, one of the best marks in the NBA.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
We have a pick'em between two teams that were expected to contend for a title this season but have underperformed expectations to date.
The Lakers have dominated the Suns this season, winning the first three meetings between the teams. However, Phoenix does have all three players of its Big 3 expected to suit up tonight.
The Suns are 8-7 on the road, while the Lakers are 13-6 at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.