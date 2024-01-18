Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Jan. 18)
Breaking down the best odds for the three NBA games in action on Thursday, Jan. 18.
By Peter Dewey
There are five games in action in the NBA on Thursday night, and there's a chance that we get to see Pascal Siakam make his Indiana Pacers debut after yesterday's trade with the Toronto Raptors.
The Pacers are in Sacramento to take on De'Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and the Sacramento Kings. In some good news for Indiana, star Tyrese Haliburton is listed as questionable against his former team after missing the last few games with a hamstring strain.
Elsewhere in the NBA, the surging Utah Jazz take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are fresh off of back-to-back losses in Los Angeles. Can the Thunder turn things around against a Utah team that is elite at home this season?
We've got the odds for every NBA game -- and some key trends to look out for -- to help bettors get a head start on betting Thursday night's slate.
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
These teams have played twice this season with the Knicks winning by 16 and 21 points. However, tonight is the second game of a back-to-back for New York, who is just 3-5 against the spread in those games.
The Knicks are solid as home favorites (8-5 ATS), but the Wizards (12-9-1 ATS) have been solid as well as road underdogs. I'd wait for the Knicks' injury report before laying the points in this one.
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Toronto after it dismantled the Miami Heat in the first game of the post-Pascal Siakam era on Wednesday night.
The Bulls lost badly to Cleveland on Monday and are just 2-2 ATS as road favorites. Toronto is just 3-4 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back, but we don't really know much with this team now that Siakam is gone.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
The Utah Jazz are on fire, winning six straight games and nine of their last 10. The team is the best in the NBA at home against the spread, going 16-4 in 20 games.
Now, the Thunder have a tough task ahead of them as road favorites, where they are just 4-5 ATS this season.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Minnesota is in the second night of a back-to-back here, a spot the team is just 1-2 ATS in this season.
However, the team could run away with this game since Memphis is down Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Marcus Smart on Thursday.
Indiana Pacers vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
There's a chance Siakam plays tonight, but it's unlikely given the time needed to process the trade and to get him ready to go with his new team. I'd wait to see if Haliburton's status is upgraded as well.
The Kings are in the midst of the toughest stretch of their schedule so far this season, and they've dropped three in a row. Plus, the team is just 8-10 ATS as a home favorite.
Don't be shocked if Indiana hangs around in this one.
