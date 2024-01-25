Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Jan. 25)
Breaking down the best odds for the three NBA games in action on Thursday, Jan. 25.
By Peter Dewey
The seven-game NBA slate on Thursday night is highlighted by an Eastern Conference Finals rematch between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
Miami is playing the second game of a back-to-back, and the team has failed to scored 100 points in three of its last four games, so things won't come easy at home against the NBA's best team in Boston.
There are several other intriguing matchups as well, as the red hot New York Knicks host the defending champion Denver Nuggets. New York will need center Isaiah Hartenstein back for that game to compete with MVP candidate Nikola Jokic in the paint.
Plus, the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings play for the fourth and final time this season as Sacramento looks to split the season series.
Looking to bet on these games? You've come to the right place, as we have the latest odds and some trends you need to know for Thursday night's action.
Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The New York Knicks have lost just two games since trading for OG Anunoby, and they've pulled into a tie with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference in the process.
New York is 2-1-1 against the spread as a home underdog this season, while the Nuggets are just 6-12-1 against the spread as road favorites.
Hartenstein's status will be key for the Knicks, as they were killed on the glass without him against Brooklyn. New York did beat the Nuggets at Madison Square Garden last season.
Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the best home teams -- record wise -- this season, as they've gone 16-8 at home.
However, the team has struggled against the spread as home favorite, going just 8-10 ATS. The Bulls are 7-9 ATS as road dogs, so neither team is great in this spot. LeBron James' status will be key after he missed the Lakers' last game.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) will not play in this game, which is why the Pacers are underdogs at home.
Indiana is 5-2-1 ATS as a home dog, but the Sixers are 8-4 ATS as road favorites. The Pacers are struggling without Haliburton, going just 4-6 straight up when he sits.
Utah Jazz vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
This is just the third time all season that Utah is favored on the road. The team is 1-1 ATS in the first two games.
Washington is just 6-10 ATS as a home dog, and the team has one of the worst defenses in the league. Still, this is a lot of points to give a Utah team that has cooled off after a huge run -- losing three in a row.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
The Brooklyn Nets have covered the spread three times in their last 20 games!
They're 4.5-point dogs on Thursday against a Minnesota team that is 8-7 against the spread as a road favorite. This is a second night of a back-to-back for the Wolves after they beat Washington by 11 on Wednesday.
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Miami's offense is struggling right now, averaging the fewest points per game in the NBA over its last four games.
Terry Rozier made his debut for the team on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough to beat the lowly Memphis Grizzlies at home. Now, the team has to deal with a Boston Celtics team that has covered the spread in seven of its last 10 games as a road favorite.
Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
The Warriors won the first two meetings between these teams, but they lost the last one and have not looked the same after a strong start to the season.
The Kings are 5-5 in their last 10 and 10-10 on the road, going 6-5 ATS as road favorites. Golden State has not been great at home, and this is the second night of a back-to-back.
Bettors will need to watch the Warriors' injury report on Thursday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.