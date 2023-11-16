Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Nov. 16)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA game on Thursday, Nov. 16
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on the NBA on Thursday night?
While there are only two games in action, we have some of the best teams against the spread taking the floor on Thursday.
The action begins on NBA TV with the Miami Heat hosting the Brooklyn Nets, and it closes out with a shorthanded Golden State Warriors team taking on the up and coming Oklahoma City Thunder.
There are plenty of ways to bet on these games, but I shared where I'm leaning and the latest odds available for each matchup.
Nets vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
There isn't a team in the NBA better against the spread this season than the Brooklyn Nets, as they are 9-1-1 ATS through their first 11 games.
The team won't have Ben Simmons or Cam Thomas on Thursday night against the Miami Heat, but they aren't the only team banged up in this matchup.
The Heat won't have former Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro in this game due to an ankle injury, but forward Caleb Martin is set to return from a knee injury that has sidelined him for every game but the team's season opener in the 2023-24 campaign.
Miami has yet to cover as a home favorite this season (0-4 ATS), and with Mikal Bridges still healthy for the Nets, I think the team can hang around and keep this game close on Thursday night.
Thunder vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
It's a little surprising to see Golden State as just a two-point home underdog since Draymond Green (suspension) and Stephen Curry (knee) are both out.
However, the Warriors did hang tough on Tuesday night with Curry out after Green and Klay Thompson were ejected, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves by just three points.
I still think OKC is the side to back in this one, as the team has been one of the better squads in the NBA this season. Not only are the Thunder 7-4 straight up, but they have the second best record against the spread in the NBA at 8-3 this season.
With the Warriors down such a key piece to their offense (Curry) and defense (Green), I don't see them winning this game, even at home, on Thursday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.