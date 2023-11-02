Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Nov. 2)
Sharing the best available odds for every NBA game on Thursday, Nov. 2.
By Peter Dewey
There's a four-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night, and if you're looking to bet on and watch that over Thursday Night Football, you've come to the right place.
We have the best odds available for every game today in our updating widgets, a way to help bettors get the best number they can to wager on the day's games.
Kevin Durant and Victor Wembanyama will square off for the second time in three days on Thursday, and there are a few other stars to watch as well including Joel Embiid, Zion Williamson and potentially Devin Booker.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins) and three months free of NBA League Pass!
Toronto Raptors vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
The Raptors upset the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night, but they find themselves as massive underdogs against the Philadelphia 76ers, who could have some new players in the rotation on Thursday.
Philly just executed the James Harden deal, so the team should have a little more depth in this game. Depending on Toronto's injury report, I lean with the team to cover as major underdogs.
Detroit Pistons vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
The Pistons lost by nine points -- at home -- to the Portland Trail Blazers last night, and now they have to go on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans who are fresh off of a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.
This game will be an important one to watch the injury report to see if Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson sits out for the Pels. I still lean with New Orleans since it has gotten off to a hot start.
Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Jazz after they dominated the Memphis Grizzlies 133-109 on Wednesday night.
Orlando is in the midst of a road trip, and the team dropped back-to-back games to the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Paolo Banchero is struggling this season, but the Jazz could be a team where he can get back on track -- as they come into this game with the No. 27 defensive rating in the NBA.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
The Spurs pulled off a crazy upset on Tuesday night, but can they do the same on Thursday?
Oddsmakers aren't sold, and it may be because Devin Booker (toe) is listed as questionable for this game. After playing in the team's season opener, Booker has missed three straight contests.
The Spurs obviously covered in the upset win, but I lean with the Suns here with Booker potentially returning.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays onBetStamp here.