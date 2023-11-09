Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Nov. 9)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA game in action on Thursday, Nov. 9.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA slate on Thursday is a small one, with just four teams in action for some division rivalry matchups on NBA TV.
Still, a few stars in action, including Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Tyrese Haliburton, Trae Young, and Paolo Banchero, should make this a fun two-game treat on Thursday.
For bettors, we have the best odds available for each game in our widgets below, as well as a small breakdown for each game.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Both the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers played last night, and both teams picked up wins.
However, Giannis may be fresh coming into this game after he was ejected in the third quarter of the team's win over Detroit.
The Pacers are a team that is prone to playing high-scoring games -- ranking No. 1 in the NBA in offensive rating and No. 26 in defensive rating. After the Bucks combined for 238 points against the Pistons last night, I wouldn't be shocked to see another high-scoring game tonight.
Still, this total is sky high -- sitting at 241.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
The Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic are both 4-3 on the season, and both teams would be in the playoff picture if the season ended today. Unfortunately, there are 75 more games to go for these squads.
Paolo Banchero has turned things around after a slow start, scoring at least 22 points in three straight games for Orlando.
Is that enough to beat this Atlanta team? The Hawks are favored on the road where the team is 2-2 straight up in the 2023-24 season.
I lean with the Magic (6-2 against the spread) to cover in this game, as I don't think Atlanta is an elite team in the East.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays onBetStamp here.