Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Jan. 16)
Breaking down the best odds for the three NBA games in action on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday's NBA action features a matchup between the last two MVP winners in the NBA -- Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid -- if Embiid suits up.
Embiid has been dealing with an ankle injury, and he played on Monday in the Philadelphia 76ers' win over the Houston Rockets. There's a chance he could end up sitting out this game -- but the team's injury report (not released this morning) will share his exact status.
Outside of that intriguing matchup, bettors and NBA fans have two more solid games to look forward to between Western Conference playoff contenders. Even though there are just three games, there are plenty of great bets to place.
Let's break down the odds for these games and some trends to look for on Tuesday:
Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
This matchup could be marred by injuries, as Denver has listed every single member of its starting five as questionable on Tuesday. Plus, the Sixers are on the second night of a back-to-back, so they may end up sitting players as well.
I'm going to hope that's not the case, but it makes it tougher to bet on this game.
Philly won and covered as a home favorite on Monday, moving the team to 14-5 ATS as a home favorite this season. Meanwhile, Denver is just 1-2 ATS as a road dog. Still, the Sixers are just 2-4 ATS on the second night of a B2B, so bettors need to beware of who ends up suiting up in this one.
Sacramento Kings vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Both the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns were off on Monday, but the Kings are coming off a brutal overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Still, the team is one of the best in the NBA as a road underdog -- covering on Sunday and posting a 6-2 record against the spread. Keegan Murray is questionable for this game for Sacramento.
The Suns, who are finally getting to play with their Big 3, have won two in a row and seven of their last 10 to move into the No. 8 spot in the West.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
The Thunder lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, and now they have a tough turnaround against a Clippers team that was off Monday after losing on Sunday.
OKC may not have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was questionable on Monday, in the second night of a back-to-back. However, OKC is a league best 4-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season. The team is also 6-2-1 ATS as a road dog.
As for the Clippers, they are 11-8 when favored at home this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
