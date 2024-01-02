Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Jan. 2)
Breaking down the best odds available in the market for every NBA game on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
By Peter Dewey
NBA fans can look forward to one of the best matchups of the season taking place on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City with the upstart Thunder hosting the Boston Celtics.
These teams both come into this game with top two seeds in their respective conferences and some of the best records in the NBA. While this game highlights the slate, there are still some other intriguing matchups to dive into.
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, and the impressive Orlando Magic have a road date with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors.
To bet on these games, I've compiled the latest odds (with the best number available at a sportsbook legal in your state), trends and more for Tuesday's action.
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Joel Embiid is not listed on the injury report for Philly, a good sign after he missed time with an ankle injury.
The Bulls are 2-0 against Philly this season, but Embiid did score 40 points for the Sixers in the game he played in against Chicago.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
The Memphis Grizzlies have looked much improved with Ja Morant back from suspension, but do they end up covering against the young -- and struggling -- San Antonio Spurs?
Memphis is just 2-4 ATS as a home favorite, but the Spurs have struggled as road dogs, going 6-10 ATS this season.
Brooklyn Nets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Brooklyn was blown out by OKC in its last game, and the team has slipped to the No. 9 seed in the East, winning just two of its last 10 games.
Now, the Nets will go on the road where they are just 6-6 ATS as road dogs against a New Orleans team that is also just 6-6 ATS as a home favorite.
I lean with the Pels in this one since Brooklyn has been struggling.
Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
This is easily the best matchup of the night, as Boston is on a six-game winning streak and holds the best record in the NBA.
The Thunder, who are the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, have won four straight contests.
Boston has turned things around on the road as a favorite, covering in three of its last four games to move to 5-8-2 ATS. The Thunder have been great as home favorites, but they are just 2-2 ATS as home dogs in the 2023-24 campaign.
Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
If there's one trend that sticks out in this game, it's how much Golden State has struggled as a home favorite.
The Warriors are just 4-10 ATS as home favs, a bad sign against a surging Orlando team that is one of the better defensive squads in the NBA.
I have a hard time laying this number with the Warriors, especially since the team is just 9-8 straight up at home and on a three-game losing streak.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Charlotte is 2-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but the team is losing those games by an average margin of 21.8 points.
With LaMelo Ball still banged up, the Hornets simply aren't good enough to compete with some of the league's better teams. The Kings, on the other hand, have won 11 of their 16 home games and are 7-7 ATS when favored at Golden 1 Center.
