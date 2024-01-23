Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Jan. 23)
Breaking down the best odds for the three NBA games in action on Tuesday, Jan. 23.
By Peter Dewey
A couple of key rivalries will be renewed on Tuesday night in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers taking the Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers as the headlining matchup.
In New York, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets face off with New York looking to move to 2-0 against Brooklyn this season. The Knicks have won the last three meetings between the teams.
With five games in action on Tuesday, there is plenty to bet on. Let's break down the odds for each matchup and some key trends to watch for on Tuesday, Jan. 23:
Denver Nuggets vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Denver beat the Indiana Pacers in Denver this season, but the team is just 6-12 against the spread as a road favorite.
Tyrese Haliburton's is out in this game, and he missed the Pacers' last contest for hamstring maintenance. Still, Indiana is 5-2 against the spread as home dog in the 2023-24 season.
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Want to know the most impressive stat for the Knicks this season?
The team is 18-0 against teams below .500 -- the only team in the NBA without a loss to a team below .500 this season. Brooklyn is 4-4-2 ATS as a home dog, but it has covered the spread in just three of its last 19 games.
Utah Jazz vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
As good as Utah is at home, it isn't nearly as effective on the road this season, posting a 9-11-1 against the spread record as a road dog.
New Orleans -- the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference -- is 8-7 ATS as a home favorite and 13-9 straight up at Smoothie King Center this season.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
The Oklahoma City Thunder are one of the best teams in the NBA as a home favorite this season, going 13-3 in 16 games.
The last time these teams faced off, OKC won by 62 points.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
The Clippers had won 11 straight games in this rivalry until this season.
The Lakers are 2-0 against the Clips this season, and yet they find themselves as sizable underdogs at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. This will likely feel like a home game for the Lakers, so it's hard to look at any road/home ATS trends.
LeBron James (ankle) has been ruled out for this contest, which has led to this number moving in favor of the Clippers.
The Clippers are 21-13 ATS as favorites though this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.