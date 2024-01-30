Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Jan. 30)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game in action on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
After a 12-game slate on Monday night, the NBA cools down a bit on Tuesday, Jan. 30 with just five games in action.
Several teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Tuesday, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.
Does that change how we should proceed betting on some of these matchups?
Let's break down the latest odds and some key trends to know to help you get started betting on the NBA this week.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
The Lakers were blown out in Houston on Monday night, and now they have to travel to Atlanta to take on the Hawks.
On the bright side, it appears at least LeBron James will suit up for Los Angeles in this game.
The Lakers have struggled on the second night of a back-to-backs, going just 1-6 ATS this season. Atlanta is the worst team in the NBA against the spread, but it may have an edge here.
Los Angeles is just 7-16 straight up as a road team and 7-7 ATS as a road underdog this season.
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
The Boston Celtics came back to beat the New Orleans Pelicans at home on Monday, but now they have to deal with the Indiana Pacers for the fifth time this season on Tuesday.
These teams have split the first four meetings this season, with Boston winning the lone matchup at TD Garden by 51 points. The C's also have the second best record in the NBA against the spread on the second night of back-to-backs this season, going 5-3.
Indiana could get a major boost in this one if All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton (questionable) is able to return to action.
Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Both the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz played on Monday, coming up with very different results.
The shorthanded Knicks blew out the Charlotte Hornets while the Jazz were blown out themselves by the Brooklyn Nets.
New York is just 3-6 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season while the Jazz are 4-3-1. Utah won the first meeting between these teams in Utah earlier this season.
Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
The Toronto Raptors have dropped five straight and nine of their last 10 heading into tonight's matchup in Chicago.
I lean with the Bulls here given the recent form of these teams, but Chicago is just 7-7 ATS as a home favorite. The Raptors, on the other hand, are just 9-9-1 ATS as road underdogs.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
The Sixers lost on Monday night to the Portland Trail Blazers, moving them to just 3-9 when Joel Embiid doesn't play this season. Embiid's status appears to be in question again for Tuesday's game in Golden State.
The Warriors are just 6-13 ATS as home favorites, but Philly is just 3-5 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back. I'd wait for Embiid's status before betting on this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.