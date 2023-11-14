Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Nov. 14)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA In-Season Tournament Game on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
By Peter Dewey
For the third time this season, the NBA In-Season Tournament Group Play games will take place, with 10 matchups coming on Tuesday night.
There are several marquee matchups on the slate, including a few rematches from Sunday's slate. The Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans square off again, and so do the Golden State Warriors and the surging Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers and Tyrese Maxey -- who had 50 points in his last game -- have yet another matchup with the Indiana Pacers.
This should be an intriguing -- and competitive -- night of basketball, which makes it a great slate to bet on. Bettors who are looking to wager on any of these games can check out the best odds available to them with the odds comparison widget below.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best Odds Today for the NBA's In-Season Tournament
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.