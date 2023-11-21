Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Nov. 21)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA game in action on Tuesday.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA's In-Season Tournament continues with more group play matchups on Tuesday night, including two primetime games that should be filled with star talent.
There are just five games on Tuesday, but the slate starts with a matchup between two Eastern Conference contenders in the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers. The East also has matchups between the Toronto Raptors and Orlando Magic and Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers.
Later in the night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Utah Jazz as the Lakers look to pick up another In-Season Tournament win.
We have the best odds for every game on Tuesday night's slate, in order to help bettors get the best number in the market when choosing the wagers they want to place.
Raptors vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Orlando has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread this season, going 10-3 through its first 13 games.
It's a slight favorite at home against a Toronto Raptors team that is 6-7 overall and 2-3 on the road this season. Both of these teams have top 10 defensive ratings in the 2023-24 campaign, so don't be shocked if this game falls short of the total (216).
Pacers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
This game could be a barnbuner.
The Pacers and Hawks play at the No. 1 and No. 3 paces in the NBA this season, and they're efficent as well, ranking No. 1 and No. 6 in offensive rating.
This total is sky high at 251.5, but if any teams can reach it, it may be these two.
Cavaliers vs. Sixers Odds, Spread and Total
This would've been a better game had Donovan Mitchell not gotten injured, and that's the reason for the Sixers entering this game as 7.5-point favorites.
Philly is the No. 2 team in the NBA in net rating, and the Sixers are 10-3 ATS overall and an impressive 8-2 ATS as favorites this season.
Trail Blazers vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
The Portland Trail Blazers are just 5-8 against the spread this season, and they're down several rotation pieces at the moment.
Now, they have to go on the road against a Phoenix team that is desperate for a Group Play win after losing earlier in the In-Season Tournament to the Lakers. I think the Suns are the team to bet given Portland's lack of offensive talent (30th in offensive rating this season).
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
The Lakers have struggled on the road this season, but they are an impressive 6-1 at home. That's where they find themselves on Tuesday night against a Utah team that ranks 27th in the NBA in defensive rating.
With James playing at a high level so far this season, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Lakers pull off a big home win on Tuesday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.