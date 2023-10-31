Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Oct. 31)
Looking to bet on the NBA? We have the best odds available for each game on Halloween.
By Peter Dewey
Happy Halloween NBA fans!
The scariest part about today's NBA slate may be the injuries, as Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and others all may not play in a three-game slate tonight.
With that in mind, how should we bet on the NBA? I've shared the best odds -- and my lean for each game -- for Tuesday, Oct. 31.
New York Knicks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Injuries are ravaging this matchup between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers -- as Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, and Ty Jerome are out for Cleveland and Donovan Mitchell is questionable.
That's going to make this tough for the Cavs to win this game -- especially against a Knicks team that beat them in seven of nine meetings last season (including the playoffs).
I like the Knicks to cover the spread in this matchup and bounce back after scoring just 87 points in their last game.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
The Suns are favored in this game despite Bradley Beal (out) and Devin Booker (doubtful) both looking unlikely to play in this game.
My best bet for this is game is taking the Suns to cover the spread.
San Antonio ranks 27th in the NBA in offensive rating, and the team has an issue with playing a big starting lineup where it can struggle to stretch the floor at times. The Spurs are 23rd in the league in 3-point percentage and 20th in 3-pointers made per game.
The team scored just 83 points in its last game, losing by 40 to the Los Angeles Clippers. I think the Suns and Kevin Durant should thrive -- at home -- in this matchup.
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Magic, who lost to the Los Angeles Lakers by three points on Monday night.
The Clippers are coming off a huge win over the Spurs -- winning by 40 on Sunday night.
With the James Harden trade going down on Tuesday morning, the Clippers could be a little thin in their rotation tonight. I don't mind taking a shot on Orlando as a 6.5-point underdog.
