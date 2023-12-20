Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Wednesday, Dec. 20)
Looking to bet on the NBA on Wednesday? We have you covered with the odds, trends and things to know for all 10 NBA matchups.
By Peter Dewey
In the lead up to the NBA’s Christmas Day slate, we have several days of massive action, including a 10-game slate on Wednesday night.
It’s an NBA bettors paradise, especially since there is only one team (the Boston Celtics) playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday.
That means we should have a lot of clarity on injury reports for Wednesday’s action, making it slightly easier to bet on these games.
For each matchup, we have the latest odds and a breakdown with some key trends to help you get a leg up on the Dec. 20 slate:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Utah Jazz vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland is 5-5-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season, but the team is down two key players in Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee).
The Jazz are 13-13-1 against the spread on the season, but they’ve been shorthanded for a good chunk of the campaign with injuries to Lauri Markkanen, John Collins and Jordan Clarkson.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
“Defense is optional.”
The No. 28 (Indiana) and No. 29 (Charlotte) defensive rated teams in the NBA are in action in what should be a barnburner on Wednesday night.
The OVER is 19-6-1 in Indiana’s games this season, the best mark in the league. Charlotte has hit the OVER in 14 of 25 games.
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
The Orlando Magic are 10-2 against the spread at home this season, but they’re coming off some tough losses on the road at the hand of the Boston Celtics this past weekend.
The Magic will look to regroup against a Miami team that is finally getting healthy, returning both Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo to the lineup on Monday night.
The Heat are 8-6 ATS on the road this season.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
The No. 1 defense in the NBA (Minnesota) takes on the No. 2 offense in the NBA (Philadelphia) in what should be a close matchup.
Minnesota stormed back from a double-digit deficit on Monday to beat the Miami Heat, while Joel Embiid and company lost to the Chicago Bulls.
Embiid will have one of his tougher matchups of the season against Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.
Still, Philly is an impressive 10-4 ATS at home in the 2023-24 season.
New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
The two New York teams battle things out on Wednesday night after coming back from West Coast trips.
These teams split their series last season, with the home team winning all four games. Does history repeat itself on Wednesday night?
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
As good as the Denver Nuggets are, they have not been good to bet on as road favorites, going just 4-8 ATS.
Still, Denver is in a favorable matchup against one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA in the Toronto Raptors. As a home dog, Toronto is 3-2 ATS.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Coby White has been going off for the Chicago Bulls, and now he has a chance to knock off another contender on Wednesday night.
The Bulls upset the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, and they’ll now get a crack at LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, who lost at home to the New York Knicks in their last game. Los Angeles has struggled on the road this season, going 5-9 against the spread.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
There isn’t a better home team in the NBA than the Houston Rockets, as they are 10-1-1 ATS at home, dominating in those games with a +12.8 average margin of victory.
This could be a tough game for Atlanta, who let the Detroit Pistons hang around on Monday. The Hawks are just 5-9 ATS on the road this season.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
The Los Angeles Clippers are really hitting their stride, putting up 151 points on Monday to win their eighth straight game.
Can the team keep that rolling on the road against Dallas and Luka Doncic? The Mavericks are just 5-7 ATS at home in the 2023-24 season.
Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
This is a tough back-to-back for Boston, who had to play the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.
However, the Celtics are 2-1 against the spread this season on the second night of a back-to-back with an average margin of victory of 12.3 points.
It will be worth monitoring Boston’s injury report, as Al Horford may sit out this game – as he has done on other B2Bs in the 2023-24 campaign.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.