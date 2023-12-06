Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Wednesday, Dec. 6)
Breaking down the best odds available for the massive slate in the NBA on Wednesday, Dec. 6.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA takes a night off from the In-Season Tournament on Wednesday, but that means every team that failed to make the quarterfinals is in action -- giving us an 11-game slate to dive into on Wednesday.
There are several great matchups to look for including the Orlando Magic taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Denver Nuggets squaring off again with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Orlando is 15-5 against the spread this season, and it has a favorable matchup with a Cavs team that is just 2-5-1 ATS as a home favorite.
Orlando has easily been one of the best young teams in the NBA -- and looks primed to steal a playoff spot in the East.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
This is just an ugly, ugly matchup between two of the NBA's worst teams this season.
Detroit has dropped 17 straight games while the Grizzlies (5-14) are struggling mightily without Ja Morant (suspension).
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Washington has yet to cover the spread as a home underdog this season (0-5), and the team is losing those games by an average margin of 18.8 points per game.
This could be a get right game for a Philly team that is expected to have Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid back on Wednesday.
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
This is the first meeting between these team this season, and we could be in for a defensive battle.
Both teams love to play slow, ranking in the bottom 10 in the league in pace this season.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Brooklyn is a league best 14-4-1 against the spread this season, and now it takes on an Atlanta team that has not covered (0-5 ATS) as a home favorite in the 2023-24 campaign.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
The Spurs once again find themselves as major underdogs, and this is a huge mismatch defensively between the Timberwolves (No. 1 in DRTG) and the Spurs (No. 27 in DRTG).
Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Two struggling teams face off in Chicago, but the Bulls have at least won back-to-back games. LaMelo Ball (ankle) won't play in this game.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
The Thunder are 14-4-1 against the spread this season, but the Rockets have been great at home, going 8-1 straight up and 5-1 ATS as home dogs.
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
The Jazz are going to be in trouble in this game against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson are all out for Utah.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
This is a massive spread for the Golden State Warriors to cover, especially since the team blew multiple 20-point leads last week.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Denver has taken eight straight games between these teams including two matchups this season.
Bettors may want to see Jamal Murray's status (questionable) before placing a bet on this one.
