Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Wednesday, Jan. 24)
Breaking down the best odds for the three NBA games in action on Wednesday, Jan. 24.
By Peter Dewey
The biggest news in the NBA on Wednesday happens to also involve the best matchup of the night.
The Milwaukee Bucks fired head coach Adrian Griffin on Tuesday, and they are expected to hire Doc Rivers to replace him. Milwaukee is 30-13 on the season, but it felt that Griffin had lost the locker room, according to reports.
That puts the Bucks in an interesting spot against a tough opponent in Cleveland tonight.
That's one of eight games on the slate, with a few teams playing the second night of a back-to-back, including the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Plus, the Golden State Warriors are back in action for the first time since the tragic passing of assistant coach Dejan Milojević. The team takes on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.
Before you bet on tonight's NBA action, let's break down the best odds available for each game and some key trends to know for Wednesday's slate.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Two of the worst teams face off in Detroit tonight, and the Pistons are favored for just the fourth time all season.
Detroit is 0-3 against the spread in those games, but the team is 1-0 against Charlotte this season.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Minnesota is coming off a bad loss to the Charlotte Hornets in a game where Karl-Anthony Towns scored 62 points.
Minnesota is 7-7 against the spread as a road favorite, but the Wizards are just 6-9 ATS as home dogs this season.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Miami is heavily favored against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, but the team is just 8-8 ATS as a home favorite and has dropped three straight games.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
This is a clash of two interesting trends.
Portland is an impressive 5-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season, while the Rockers are 7-3-1 ATS as home favorites.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
It's unclear if Rivers will coach this game for Milwaukee, but it was reported on TNT's broadcast last night that he is expected to be the Bucks' next head coach.
Milwaukee is a 6.5-point favorite in this game, but the team is just 8-13-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
The Bucks are also a bottom 10 defense this season while the Cavs rank in the top five in the league in defensive rating. This should be an interesting matchup with Griffin now gone.
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
The Suns are in the midst of a six-game winning streak, and they are now road favorites against the Dallas Mavericks tonight.
Dallas is 4-4 against the spread as a home underdog this season.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
The Thunder won -- but did not cover -- against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night.
They are 4-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-backs this season, and now they'll get a San Antonio team that is just 7-10 ATS as a home dog in the 2023-24 season.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State is just 5-12 against the spread as a home favorite this season, but it gets to face the worst ATS team in the NBA this season -- the Atlanta Hawks -- on Wednesday night.
