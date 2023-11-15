Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Wednesday, Nov. 15)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA game on Wednesday, November 15.
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday's NBA In-Season Tournament action did not disappoint with several close games and a few scuffles (including one in the Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves game) to bring us some exciting basketball.
Now, the NBA is treating us to a loaded Wednesday slate that features some terrific rivalry matchups.
The Boston Celtics take on the Philadelphia 76ers for the second time this season after Philly won the first meeting between these teams. This matchup is the second night of a back-to-back for the Sixers.
In the Western Conference, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are fresh off of a blowout win over the Memphis Grizzlies when they take on the Sacramento Kings and De'Aaron Fox tonight. Plus, the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks renew their rivalry for the second time this season in Atlanta.
With these matchups on tap, bettors will want to get the best number possible in the market. Our odds comparison tool below gives the best spread, moneyline, and total available for these games.
Best Odds Today for Every NBA Game
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
