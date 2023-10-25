Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Wednesday, Oct. 25)
There are 12 games in the NBA on Wednesday, and we have the best betting odds available for each matchup!
By Peter Dewey
We're on to night No. 2 in the NBA season, and Wednesday's slate is an absolute doozy with 12 different games on the slate.
There are plenty of storylines to look at, as we have matchups between playoff teams from last season (Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets) as well as plenty of rookies to watch.
Victor Wembanyama makes his regular season debut for the San Antonio Spurs in primetime on ESPN against the Dallas Mavericks at 9:30 p.m. EST. He and the Spurs are home underdogs in that game.
Later in the night, No. 2 overall pick Scoot Henderson will get a fun first test against the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.
There are several up-and-coming teams to watch tonight as well, with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers all making their season debuts tonight.
With all of these games, there are plenty of chances to bet on the NBA, and we have the best odds for every game in our widget below. This widget compares the best available odds for every single NBA game, giving the best price available to you to bet!
Best NBA Odds for Every Team, Game Today
There are a few intriguing underdogs on this slate, as the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks and Spurs are all home dogs.
They could be teams worth betting on tonight if you're looking for a plus money winner!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
