Best NBA Odds for Every In-Season Tournament Game Today (Tuesday, Nov. 28)
Breaking down the best odds for Tuesday's NBA In-Season Tournament action.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA's In-Season Tournament has reached the final dayof Group Play, and there are several teams fighting for the final spots in the eight-team bracket in Las Vegas.
Two of those teams -- the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics -- will need to win their respective matchups on Tuesday to stay alive. New York has an edge on Boston in the point differential department, so the Celtics will need a blowout against the Chicago Bulls to grab the final spot in the East.
The Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers are also alive in the East, as they'll need to win -- and potentially get some help -- to sneak into the final wild card spot.
In the Western Conference, the wild card is between the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves, who all need blowout wins to pass the Phoenix Suns for the final spot. Can they do it?
We have the odds for each matchup tonight, as well as a breakdown of what to look for in each matchup before betting.
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
New York controls its won destiny, as a blowout win would secure the final wild card spot for the Knicks. The team already has two wins over the Charlotte Hornets this season, and the Hornets will likely be withou LaMelo Ball (ankle, doubtful) in this game.
New York would love to cover this spread -- as it would likely give the team the cushion it needs to advance in the tournament.
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston needs a win -- and to pass the Knicks in point differential -- to reach the final eight of the NBA's In-Season Tournament.
This is a favorable matchup for the Celtics (5-2 ATS as home favorites) against a Chicago team that has been a disaster to start the season, especially on the road (2-5 ATS as road underdogs).
Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Brooklyn is still alive in the In-Season Tournament, but it needs a Boston loss and to outscore any other 2-1 teams in the East to advance. The Nets are the No. 2 team in the NBA against the spread this season (12-3-1) and they're taking on a Toronto team that is just 3-3-1 ATS as a road dog.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
The Cavaliers are still alive in the In-Season Tournament, but they need a big win over Atlanta (2-2 ATS as a road dog) on Tuesday.
Donovan Mitchell has been struggling (8-for-35 from the field his last two games), which is a major concern. Can he turn things around with the higher stakes on Tuesday?
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
A rematch of the first round of last season's playoffs, Miami needs a win to have a shot at the In-Season Tournament.
Milwaukee is 3-0 in group play, but the team is just 3-4 ATS as a road favorite this season.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
OKC is eliminated from In-Season Tournament contention, but the Timberwolves could earn the wild card spot with a big win on Tuesday.
Minnesota has been money as a home favorite, going 5-1 ATS.
Houston Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Houston needs a win by 19 or more points to overtake the Suns in the In-Season Tournament, which is going to be tough as a road dog against Dallas.
However, the Mavs are just 2-4 ATS as home favorites this season. Houston is 3-2 ATS as a road dog.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State needs a win and a Minnesota loss to have a shot to advance. The team is also way back of Phoenix in the point differential standings, so it'll have to be a blowout against the Kings.
The Warriors are 2-0 against the Kings this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
