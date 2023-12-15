Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Friday, Dec. 15)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA game in action on Friday, Dec. 15.
By Peter Dewey
Friday's NBA action features several intriguing matchups, including a standalone game between the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns at 10 p.m. EST to close the night on ESPN.
Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs take on the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James for the second time in as many game -- with James expected to suit up this time around.
Plus, the Boston Celtics have a tough matchup with the up-and-coming Orlando Magic, who have beaten the Celtics in the last four meetings between the teams dating back to last season.
With plenty of matchups to bet (eight in total), bettors are going to want to get the best odds available on Friday night. We have widgets with the best odds in the market, as well as some trends to help you bet on each game.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Charlotte is not terrible against the spread this season as a home dog -- going 5-4 ATS -- and it could cover against a New Orleans team that is just 1-3 ATS as a road favorite.
Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Detroit has lost 21 games in a row, but can it cover the spread as a 16-point underdog?
Detroit is 5-6 ATS as a road dog, but it lost to the Sixers by 18 points in Detroit on Wednesday.
Indiana Pacers vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
The total in this game is sky high, as these two teams are the top two in the NBA in pace so far this season.
The Pacers went OVER 258.5 points in their last game against Milwaukee.
Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
The Magic have won four straight games against Boston going back to last season, but this is going to be a tough one on the road.
Boston is 12-0 straight up at home, and the team is 8-4 against the spread as a home favorite.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
The Spurs have lost 18 straight games and they are coming off a 3-point loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
With LeBron James likely returning to the lineup for the Lakers tonight, the Spurs could be in trouble as seven-point dogs.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Atlanta is in the midst of a five-game losing streak, and the team is a slight dog on the road on Friday.
That's not good news for the Hawks, as they're just 2-6 against the spread as road dogs in the 2023-24 campaign.
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
These teams played on Wednesday night, with Houston picking up a double-digit win for the second time this season against the Grizzlies.
Memphis is a shorter underdog at home -- where it is just 2-5 against the spread -- but the Rockets have struggled on the road. Houston is 4-4-1 ATS away from home, but the team is just 1-8 straight up.
New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
The Suns lost their first game with Bradley Beal, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant all in the lineup, but they're favored to beat the Knicks on Friday night.
New York is just 2-5-1 against the spread as a road underdog so far this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.