Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Jan. 8)
Breaking down the best odds available in the market for every NBA game on Monday, Jan. 8.
By Peter Dewey
Monday's NBA slate provides a great alternative for bettors not interested in wagering on the College Football National Championship, as there are six exciting games in the Association tonight.
The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers face off for the second time in as many games, as the Celtics look to sweep this matchup after winning on Saturday night.
Plus, NBA fans will get a chance to watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George, and other stars that are in action in the six-game slate on Monday. There should be plenty of betting opportunities, especially in the prop market.
Let's dive into the odds for each game on Monday night.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Charlotte has not been good this season, but the team is 7-5 against the spread as a home underdog.
Still, this may be a tough matchup with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic both listed as probable and expected to play for Chicago.
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Boston won Saturday's matchup, but Kristaps Porzingis and Jayson Tatum are both listed as questionable on Monday.
Boston has the best record in the NBA, but the team is just 6-9-2 ATS as a road favorite.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
This is a dream matchup for OKC against a Washington team that is 4-9 ATS as a home dog -- losing those games by an average margin of over 12 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Thunder are the best team in the NBA against the spread this season and due for a bounce-back after losing to Brooklyn on Friday.
Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Jimmy Butler is still out for the Heat, and that's not a great sign for a team that is just 5-7 ATS as a home favorite.
Houston is coming off a massive upset win against the Bucks on Saturday, but the team is under .500 ATS as a road dog.
Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Milwaukee is coming off a loss to Houston, but the team is heavily favored against Utah.
The Jazz are just 7-11-1 ATS as road dogs, losing those games by an average margin of over 12 points per game. Still, the Bucks are just 7-10-1 ATS as home favorites, so neither trend supports a cover tonight.
The Bucks are also down Damian Lillard (personal reasons) in this game.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Clippers after they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. It's also the second game of a back-to-back for Phoenix, who lost to Memphis on Sunday.
Which team has the edge?
It'll depend heavily on the injury reports when they come out, but the Suns (3-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back) have been better than the Clippers (2-3 ATS) in this situation this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.