Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Nov. 27)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA game on Monday, Nov. 27.
By Peter Dewey
There are five games in action in the NBA on Monday, headlined by the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Philadelphia 76ers.
This should be one of the best matchups of the season to date, especially with the Lakers coming off some impressive wins despite being shorthanded in their rotation. LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey all on one floor? Sign me up.
The late game on Monday features a clash between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets -- a matchup that could come around in the playoffs this season as well. Bettors that aren't looking to wager on the NFL tonight should slide right over into this NBA slate, as we have the best odds and a breakdown for each game.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
The Sixers have been great as home favorites this season, going 5-2 against the spread, but the Lakers are 3-2 ATS as road dogs in the 2023-24 campaign.
Philly enters this game with the No. 3 offensive rating in the NBA, so the Lakers will have their hands full on the defensive end if they want to pull off the upset.
Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
The Detroit Pistons have lost 13 straight, yet they are FAVORED on Monday night. This is a battle between two of the worst teams in the NBA, as Washington ranks 29th in the league in net rating this season, ahead of only the San Antonio Spurs.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Does the Indiana Pacers' over trend prevail on Monday night? The OVER has hit in 14 of the Pacers' 15 games heading into this matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
New Orleans blew a lead and lost by five to Utah on Saturday night, and the team will look to bounce back in the same matchup on Monday.
The Pels are hoping to get Zion Williamson back in action on Monday.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
The Denver Nuggets have struggled on the road, going just 3-6 this season, but they are road dogs for the first time this season on Monday.
The Los Angeles Clippers have covered the spread just three times since trading for James Harden.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.