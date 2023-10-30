Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Oct. 30)
Breaking down the best betting odds for the NBA games on Monday, Oct. 30.
By Peter Dewey
Monday's NBA action features 11 games, highlighted by stars like Anthony Edwsards, Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic in action.
There's a chance that we see several big-name players it on Monday, as the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are in the second night of a back-to-back. Los Angeles, who lost in overtime on Sunday to the Sacramento Kings, may sit LeBron James or Anthony Davis against the Orlando Magic.
For bettors, it is crucial to keep an eye on the injury reports for each game before placing your wagers on Monday! We have the odds from each game to help make sure you find the best number available.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins) and three months free of NBA League Pass!
Best NBA Odds for Every Team, Game Today
Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
The Lakers are just slight home favorites, a sign that oddsmakers are preparing for James or Davis (or both) to rest this game.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
The Nets are still in search of their first win this season, but they're favored on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
The Pacers are 2-0 on the season, and oddsmakers expect them to move to 3-0 against the Bulls. Zach LaVine had 51 points for the Bulls in their last game.
Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is a massive favorite on Monday against a Washington team that came into the 2023-24 season with the lowest win total projection in the NBA.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Fresh off of an upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, the Hawks find themselves as slight home dogs to the Minnesota Timberwolves and Anthony Edwards.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
The Blazers are 0-3 on the season, and they're major underdogs again -- this time against Toronto.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
With Ja Morant (suspension) out of the lineup, the Grizzlies are home dogs on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks.
Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Milwaukee should get Khris Middleton (injury management) back on Monday, but does the team consider sitting Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo?
Golden State Warriors vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
The Warriors picked up a road win on Sunday in Houston, but they could be a team that rests players on the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
Detroit Pistons vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
The Thunder lost badly on Sunday, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shooting just 2-for-16, but they are favored at home against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
The defending champs find themselves set as massive favorites once again on Monday against the 1-2 Utah Jazz.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays onBetStamp here.