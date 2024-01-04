Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Thursday, Jan. 4)
Breaking down the best odds available in the market for every NBA game on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
There are just two games in the NBA on Thursday night, but they are both great matchups on TNT.
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft Victor Wembanyama takes on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, and in the late slate we get to see Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic face off in Golden State.
Let's break down the best odds and trends for the two games on Thursday:
Milwaukee Bucks vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Milwaukee Bucks, who have dropped two in a row at the hands of the Indiana Pacers.
Milwaukee is just 7-7 ATS as a road favorite, but the team is 3-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back. That's a good sign when taking the Spurs, who are just 5-10 ATS as home dogs this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama will be must-watch television, but this should be a favorable bounce-back spot for Milwaukee.
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State is the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference right now, but the team did pick up a win in its last game.
Denver has won five straight games in this matchup, and the team has taken both meetings so far this season.
Golden State is 2-1 against the spread as a home underdog, but the team has been less than impressive straight up at home -- going just 10-8.
It'll be interesting to see how Trayce Jackson-Davis -- who has been inserted into the starting lineup -- handles Nikola Jokic on Thursday.
