Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Dec. 19)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game in action on Tuesday, Dec. 19.
By Peter Dewey
There are just four games in the NBA on Tuesday night, but there are some awesome matchups to dive into.
The first matchup is on TNT between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans where Ja Morant is set to make his season debut after being suspended for the first 25 games of the season.
Memphis is just 6-19, so Morant will need to play some high-level basketball to pull his team out of the basement of the Western Conference this season.
The other TNT game is a 2022 NBA Finals rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics, and sandwiched in between that is a showdown between Victor Wembanyama an Giannis Antetokounmpo.
With so many great games on tap, how should we bet them? Below we have the latest odds and a breakdown for each game.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Ja Morant is BACK.
The Grizzlies find themselves as major underdogs against the Pelicans, but can Morant help the team get back on track after a bad start? New Orleans is an impressive 5-2 ATS as a home favorite.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
This may end up being a blowout win for the Bucks, as the Spurs have just four wins on the season, but the Giannis-Wemby matchup should be intriguing.
Milwaukee has won a few blowouts as of late, but laying 16.5 points is daunting. Still, San Antonio is just 4-7 ATS as a road dog, losing those games by an average margin of 16.2 points.
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State has underachieved this season, but it has a chance to pick up a statement win at home against Boston.
The Celtics are just 2-7-2 ATS as road favorites in the 2023-24 season.
Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Phoenix is without Bradley Beal, but the team should have no problem with the Portland Trail Blazers, who are just 6-19 on the season and have lost seven in a row.
Portland is just 3-7 ATS as a home dog this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
