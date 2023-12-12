Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Tuesday, Dec. 12)
Breaking down the best odds for the five-game NBA slate on Tuesday night.
By Peter Dewey
The story of Tuesday night's NBA action?
Back-to-backs.
It's a dreaded sign for NBA teams, but there are several that have to face the music on Tuesday. Dallas, Denver, Cleveland, Chicago, Sacramento and the Los Angeles Clippers are all playing the second leg of a back-to-back on Tuesday.
Does that give certain teams an advantage?
We can find out with the latest odds for each game, and I have some back-to-back trends from this season that could help bettors get a leg up on the slate.
Let's dive into Tuesday's action:
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
This is the fifth time this season that Dallas is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and the team is 2-2 ATS so far in those matchups.
While the Mavericks won on Monday night, they had to play Luka Doncic 44 minutes (!!) to beat the Memphis Grizzlies. That could be a bad sign for his status in this game. The Mavs are also already down Kyrie Irving.
Los Angeles is one of the few teams that was off yesterday, and it could have a major edge on Tuesday as a slight favorite.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
The Cavs lost to the Orlando Magic on Monday night, and now they'll have to turn around and face the NBA Finals favorite Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
Cleveland is just 1-2-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season, a slight concern for the team as a 10-point dog.
Denver Nuggets vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Both Denver and Chicago played last night, but the Bulls had a much tougher game, going to overtime and losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Denver rode major games from Julian Strawther and Jamal Murray to a win over Atlanta.
The Nuggets are 2-3 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season while the Bulls are 2-2 ATS.
Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Both of these teams were off on Monday, so we should get a fun matchup in Phoenix with plenty of star power on both sides.
Bradley Beal is expected to return after not being listed on the Suns' injury report, but Kevin Durant is questionable.
Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
The Kings and Clippers are both on winning streaks heading into Tuesday night's matchup.
They both played last night, so it's possible the Clips sit one of theirs stars -- as they've been known to do -- in this game.
Los Angeles is 1-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season while the Kings are 0-2 ATS.
