Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Wednesday, Feb. 14)
By Reed Wallach
We are in the final push of the unofficial first half of the NBA regular season with the All-Star break just a few days away.
With a week off in store, we have plenty of action on Wednesday night with 13 games littered through the card, headlined by the night cap between the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors. The Clippers won't have Kawhi Leonard, but the team is still jockeying for position in the Western Conference, battling for the top seed come the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Warriors are heating up behind the fine play of Stephen Curry and the unleashed Jonathan Kuminga, who has been averaging over 20 points per game since the start of the new year. Can the Warriors continue its climb to the postseason with a final statement before the All-Star break?
While that's the late game, there's plenty of other intriguing options for you to bet on, and we got the full slate of odds for you below, including Kings vs. Nuggets and Magic vs. Knicks.
Get ready for the Wednesday hoops slate with the full list of odds below!
Best NBA Odds Today, February 14th
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.