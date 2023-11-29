Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Wednesday, Nov. 29)
By Peter Dewey
The NBA doesn't have In-Season Tournament action on Wednesday, but there are still several intriguing games on the slate on Nov. 29.
The Philadelphia 76ers get a matchup with Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans at 8 p.m. EST, and there are two great matchups on the West Coast later in the night.
The Denver Nuggets host the Houston Rockets, who lost to Dallas on Tuesday. Then, on NBA TV, the Los Angeles Clippers take on the Sacramento Kings. No matter how you plan to bet on these games, we have the odds and a breakdown for each matchup to give you the best number possible.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
The Detroit Pistons are 2-15 overall and have lost 15 straight.
This should be a prime bounce-back spot for the Lakers after they were blown out by Philly on Monday.
Washington Wizards vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Washington picked up a win against Detroit on Monday, but now it has to face the best team in the NBA against the spread this season in Orlando.
Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Toronto is in the second night of a back-to-back, but the key in this game will be the status of Kevin Durant (foot) as he's missed two games in a row.
Utah Jazz vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Memphis has been nearly impossible to trust in the betting market this season, going 5-11 against the spread and winning outright in just three of the team's 16 games this season.
Memphis is also 0-8 straight up at home this season.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
The Sixers dismantled the Lakers on Monday night, and they're now 12-5 ATS on the season.
This should be an interesting matchup with a New Orleans team that is 7-3 against the spread at home in the 2023-24 season.
Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Houston failed to cover the spread against the Dallas Mavericks last night, but the team is still 10-4-1 ATS on the season.
This could be a bounce-back spot if Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon are all still out for Denver.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The Clippers continue to struggle with James Harden in the fold, but they at least are facing the Kings on the second night of a back-to-back for the team on Wednesday.
The Kings are 0-1 ATS in the second night of a back-to-back this season.
