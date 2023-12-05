Best NBA Odds for Every In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal Game on Tuesday, Dec. 5
Breaking down the best odds available -- and a breakdown for the game -- for the NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal action on Tuesday.
By Peter Dewey
The final two spots in Las Vegas for the NBA In-Season Tournament semifinals are up for grabs on Tuesday night.
The first meeting of the night is between the New York Knicks and the Milwaukee Bucks, as New York claimed the wild card spot in the East despite losing to Milwaukee in Group Play. The Knicks are set as five-point underdogs in that game.
In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns for the third time this season. Los Angeles is 2-0 against the Suns -- including a Group Play win. Phoenix will have Devin Booker in the lineup against the Lakers for the first time in the three meetings this season.
There are plenty of ways to bet on these two games, and we have odds widgets with the best available odds at each sportsbook for you to use to get the best value on Tuesday night.
New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Underdogs have won outright in each of the first two NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal games, and there's a chance New York can keep that trending going tonight -- or at least cover.
The Knicks lost their lone meeting with the Bucks by five points earlier this season, but RJ Barrett did not play in that game.
Milwaukee is just 3-6-1 ATS as a home favorite, so this may not be as clear-cut of a win as many think. New York is 7-3 in its last 10 games and an impressive 6-4 straight up on the road.
Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
It’s tough to handicap this matchup given the Suns’ inconsistent roster this season, but it’s worth noting that the team is 7-2 straight up when Booker and Kevin Durant both play.
The issue? There's also a trend that favors the Lakers, who are 8-2 at home this season.
The key for the Lakers will be big man Anthony Davis, as the team is 9-3 in the 12 games where he's scored 20 or more points this season. They are 3-6 when he doesn't play or scores less than 20.
This is a close spread, but I lean with the Lakers given their depth with the return of Jarred Vanderbilt and Rui Hachimura.
