Best NBA Odds for Every In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal Game Today
Breaking down the odds and early prediction for the two NBA In-Season Tournament Quarterfinal games on Monday, Dec. 4.
By Peter Dewey
The first two quarterfinal games of the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament take place on Monday night, and oddsmakers are expecting two close matchups.
The first game is between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, after Boston picked up a massive win over the Chicago Bulls to beat the Orlando Magic by point differential and enter the final eight teams standing.
Indiana was undefeated in In-Season Tournament play, and the team is looking to keep that rolling as an underdog on Monday.
In the Western Conference, the Sacramento Kings host the New Orleans Pelicans. Sacramento erased a 20-point deficit against the Golden State Warriors to punch its ticket to the quarterfinals. Can it keep that going against a Pelicans team that is finally back at full strenght?
We have the odds for both games, as well as a breakdown to help you bet on this NBA In-Season Tournament action.
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana is 2-0 against the spread as a home dog this season, but it was blown out by Boston in the first meeting between these teams.
The Celtics won that game 155-104, and there's a good chance we see a high-scoring affair in this matchup as well.
The Pacers are a perfect OVER team, ranking No. 1 in pace, No. 1 in offensive rating and No. 29 in defensive rating. Plus, they are 16-2 on OVERs this season.
That's where I'd lean in this matchup.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The Pelicans are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls on the road on Saturday, and now they have to take on a Kings team that is 9-4 when De'Aaron Fox is in the lineup this season.
Despite having solid records, these teams are both in the bottom half of the NBA in net rating this season, with the Pels actually outranking the Kings.
Still, similar to last season, the Kings are money at home. The team is 5-1 ATS as a home favorite in the 2023-24 season, and as long as Fox plays, I like the Kings at such a short number to advance to the semis.
