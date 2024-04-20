Best NBA Odds for NBA Playoffs Round 1 Action on Saturday, April 20th
By Reed Wallach
NBA postseason action begins on Saturday!
We have a quadruple-header on April 20th, tipping off with the Magic and Cavaliers opener in the afternoon and closing out on the west coast with the Nuggets facing the Lakers in a rematch from last year's Western Conference Finals.
Below you'll find odds for the four matchups on Saturday with links to our betting preview.
NBA Playoffs Odds
Magic vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
The Magic are one of the surprising stories of the season, breaking through as the second youngest team and winning the Southeast Division. Can Orlando make noise in the postseason?
Here's our betting preview and our favorite player props for Game 1.
Suns vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
The Suns swept the regular season series despite being the lower seed, will it continue in Game 1 in Minnesota? Get our betting preview here and our player prop analysis here.
Sixers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The Sixers advanced out of the Play-In Tournament in thrilling fashion, can the team make good on its upside and keep up with the Knicks in what's projected to be the closest series in the East?
Here's our Game 1 betting preview and player prop breakdown.
Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
The Nuggets swept the Lakers in last year's Western Conference Finals, can the team exact some revenge with a series opening win in this year's first round?