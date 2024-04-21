Best NBA Odds for Round 1 Playoffs Action on Sunday, April 21 (Odds for All 4 First Round Games)
By Reed Wallach
Game 1's continue for the rest of the NBA Playoffs action on Sunday, April 21st with another quadruple-header, with plenty of intrigue across each game.
While many will be wondering if the Heat can repeat last year's surprising upset of the Boston Celtics in the first round, there's injury questions dominating the headlines in two series, including the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard against hte Mavericks and the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Bucks.
We have coverage across the network to help you bet the opening game of these four series, but let's get started with the odds:
NBA Playoffs Odds for Sunday, April 21st
Heat vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
The Celtics are expected to roll past the Heat, who won't have Jimmy Butler for this series in a rematch from last year's Conference Finals disaster for the Celtics.
Mavericks vs. Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
It's looking like no Kawhi Leonard in Game 1 for the Clippers, and that has made the team home underdogs in Sunday's matchup against the Mavericks.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected not to play in this one, and that has shifted this Game 1 to a near-pick 'em as the Pacers won the season series 4-1 with the two-time MVP on the floor.
Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
The Pelicans blew out the Kings in the Play-In Tournament on Friday to make the postseason as the No. 8 seed, can the team put a scare into the No. 1 seed Thunder?