Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game (Friday, March 22)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Friday, March 22.
By Peter Dewey
There are several intriguing games on Friday's NBA slate, and they could draw bettors away from the March Madness action -- especially the late-night game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Plus, the Indiana Pacers and Golden State Warriors battle on the West Coast with playoff position up for grabs for both teams. Every game counts a little more at this point in the season, so why not place a wager on it?
The BetSided team has all NBA bettors covered with the best odds and some key trends to know for the eight games in action on Friday night.
Let's dive in!
Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Boston blew out the Detroit Pistons in Boston earlier in the week, and the team has improved as a road favorite this season, now sitting at 15-14-3 against the spread after a rough start.
The Pistons, on the other hand, are just 14-14-1 against the spread as home dogs. This could be a spot to back Bosotn -- if most of the team's roster suits up. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Sam Hauser and Kristaps Porzingis are questionable for this game.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
The Oklahoma City Thunder have not been elite as road favorites (10-12 against the spread), but the Toronto Raptors are without four starters in RJ Barrett , Immanuel Quickley, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl.
Toronto is also just 5-12 against the spread as a home dog, leading to OKC being favored by 15 points in this one.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Pelicans, who lost to the Orlando Magic on Thursday. New Orleans is 6-5 against the spread in that spot this season.
Meanwhile, the Heat come into this game with a 11-13 record against the spread as home favorites, and they've listed Bam Adebayo as questionable and Tyler Herro as out for this game.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland is once again going to be without Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell and Max Strus, leading to the team being set as a road underdog. The Cavs have gone 9-6 against the spread in that spot this season, one of the better records in the NBA.
The Timberwolves, who are still without Karl-Anthony Towns, enter this matchup 11-15-2 against the spread as home favorites.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
San Antonio is favored at home for just the sixth time this season, but the Spurs are 4-1 against the spread in those first five games.
Desmond Bane is doubtful for tonight for a Grizzlies team that is already extremely banged up. Memphis is 17-13 against the spread as a road underdog this season.
Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
The Warriors are just 11-18 against the spread as home favorites, but they did win and cover in this spot on Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Pacers, on the other hand, come into this game with an 11-9-1 against the spread record as road dogs, winning their last three games in this spot outright.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
The Clippers won by 13 in Portland on Wednesday, and they're favored by 13 points in this matchup again on Friday.
Los Angeles is 14-10 against the spread as a road favorite while the Blazers are just 13-16-1
ATS as home underdogs.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
This is a huge game for both teams, as they look to climb out of the play-in field in their respective conferences.
The Sixers are road dogs in this one, a spot that they're 8-9 against the spread in this season.
Los Angeles, meanwhile, is 25-12 straight up at home, but just 12-14 against the spread as a home favorite.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.