Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game (Monday, March 25)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Monday, March 25.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA takes center stage on Monday night with 22 teams in action (11 games) as the regular season continues to wind down.
There are a few key matchups to watch tonight, including a star-studded game between the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs and a bunch of playoff teams playing later in the night (Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings).
Not matter how you want to wager on these games, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds for each matchup, as well as some key trends to know for Monday.
Let's break it all down!
Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
The Cleveland Cavaliers were blown out by the Miami Heat on Sunday, and they are just 4-7-1 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
However, the Charlotte Hornets are a brutal 12-24 ATS as road dogs, failing to cover in their last game in this spot on Saturday against Atlanta.
Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Boston has covered the spread in six straight games as a road favorite -- moving to 17-14-3 against the spread in that spot this season.
As for Atlanta, the team is just 2-7 ATS as a home dog in the 2023-24 season.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The Detroit Pistons lost by just one point to the New York Knicks the last time these teams played at Madison Square Garden, but they're massive underdogs here.
Detroit is 17-16 against the spread as a road underdog this season. The Knicks, who still won't have OG Anunoby, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson, are 15-11 ATS as home favorites.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Brooklyn has struggled mightily as a road favorite this season, posting the third worst ATS record in the NBA at 2-6.
Luckily the Nets, the Toronto Raptors have struggled as home dogs as well, going 5-13 ATS.
Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Washington finds itself as a road underdog, a spot that it actually has thrived in overall this season -- 20-15-1 ATS -- but the team is just 1-6 ATS in its last seven games.
The Bulls come into this game with an 8-11 ATS record as home favorites.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Houston has been dominant as of late, winning eight straight games to pull within one game of the No. 10 seed in the West.
The team is 25-11 straight up at home and 13-5-1 against the spread as a home favorite, the second best mark in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Portland Trail Blazers are 18-15 ATS as road underdogs.
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Phoenix is heavily favored on the road after blowing out the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, but the team is just 9-12-1 ATS as a road favorite.
The Spurs come into this game with a 13-16 ATS record as home underdogs.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Can Memphis cover the spread in this game? The Grizzlies have been solid as road underdogs (18-13 ATS), but they are facing one of the best home teams in the NBA.
Denver is 16-16-1 ATS at home, but the Nuggets are 28-6 straight up in those games.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas has been dominant as a road favorite this season, going 14-4 against the spread to lead the NBA.
The Jazz have been solid at home -- 13-9 ATS as home dogs -- but they have covered in just one of their last five games.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The Sacramento Kings are heavily favored at home against the Philadelphia 76ers, but that may not be a good thing. The Kings are just 11-19 against the spread in that spot this season.
Philly is 10-9 ATS as a road underdog, but the total may be the play here. The Kings are an NBA best 20-12-1 to the OVER as a home team, and the Sixers are 18-17 on the OVER on the road.
Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Do we have a prime spot to fade the Pacers?
Indiana is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and the team is an NBA-worst 2-10 against the spread in that spot this season.
The Clippers come into this game with a 5-7 ATS record in that spot after losing to Philadelphia on Sunday.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.