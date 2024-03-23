Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game (Saturday, March 23)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Saturday, March 23.
By Peter Dewey
Saturday's NBA action begins with an early tip off at Madison Square Garden with the New York Knicks taking on the Brooklyn Nets at 1 p.m. EST.
That's one of eight games to bet on for Saturday's slate, and there are several key trends (that I'll break down) to consider when wagering on this action.
Every day, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest and best odds in the NBA, as well as trends to help guide your bets early on in the day. So, without further ado, here's how things look for the eight-game slate on March 23:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
This game lines up well for the Knicks, even with Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson ruled out. New York is 2-0 against Brooklyn this season and an impressive 14-11 against the spread as a home favorite.
The Nets, meanwhile, are just 10-16 against the spread as a road underdog.
Sacramento Kings vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
The best trend in basketball gets put to the test again on Saturday.
The Orlando Magic are a shocking 16-3 against the spread as home favorites, winning those games by an average margin of over 13 points per game. They find themselves as short favorites on Saturday night.
The Kings aren't horrible on the road, going 12-7 against the spread as road dogs, but can they stop the Magic at home?
Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
The Hornets have been one of the worst road teams in the NBA this season, going 12-23 against the spread as road dogs.
The Hawks haven't been much better as home favorites (9-15 ATS), and they are down a few key players in Jalen Johnson and Trae Young tonight.
Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Toronto lost the front end of a back-to-back on Friday night -- the team didn't have any of its five starters -- and now it's a road underdog against the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
Washington is just 2-3 ATS when favored at home, while the Raptors are 15-13-1 ATS as road dogs.
Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Boston picked up a win and a fifth straight cover as a road favorite against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Now, the team will play the second night of a back-to-back in Chicago against a Bulls team that is 8-7-1 ATS as a home underdog.
Friday's win moved Boston to 16-14-3 ATS as a road favorite.
Utah Jazz vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
The Houston Rockets are looking to stay hot (seven straight wins, 9-1 in their last 10) when they take on the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center.
Utah is just 11-18-1 ATS as a road underdog this season, while the Rockets are 12-5-1 ATS as home favorites. Don't be shocked if Houston covers the number tonight.
Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Spurs, who are 5-6 against the spread in that spot this season.
Phoenix, on the other hand, is just 8-12-1 against the spread as a home favorite, so don't be shocked if the Spurs can hang around in this one.
Denver Nuggets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is looking to keep pace in the Western Conference as a massive road favorite against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland has struggled at home this season, going 14-16-1 against the spread, but the Nuggets are just 11-15-1 against the spread as road favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.