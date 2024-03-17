Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game (Sunday, March 17)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game on Sunday, March 17.
By Peter Dewey
The basketball world may be focused on tonight’s 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket reveal for both the men and women, but the NBA can keep us entertained until then.
There are seven games in action on Sunday, with the Phoenix Suns taking on the Milwaukee Bucks in a 1 p.m. EST matchup – arguably the best game of the day. Phoenix is fighting to avoid the play-in tournament in the West while the Bucks are battling for a top-two seed in the East.
Later in the afternoon, the Miami Heat are desperate for a win when they hit the road against the Detroit Pistons, who have won four of their last 10 games.
No matter how you plan on betting on the NBA action on Sunday, the BetSided team has you covered with odds for every game on this seven-game slate and some key trends to know to help you wager smarter.
Let’s break them down!
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Phoenix Suns vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Phoenix comes into this game as a road dog, a spot that it is 6-6 against the spread this season, but the Bucks have had their issues covering the spread – even as home favorites.
Milwaukee is just 14-15-1 ATS in this spot in the 2023-24 season. This is the best matchup of the day, but bettors may want to stick to some prop bets – or the total – given these teams struggles to cover this season.
Miami Heat vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
The Heat need this game as they fight for position in the Eastern Conference, and the team is favored on the road. Erik Spoelstra’s group is 6-5-1 against the spread in this spot this season.
Detroit, on the other hand, won some winnable games as a favorite early in the week, but the team is 13-13-1 against the spread as a home dog.
Miami is 3-0 straight up in the season series between these teams.
Denver Nuggets vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
The Denver Nuggets haven't been elite as road favorites, but they did pick up a win and cover on Wednesday night in a NBA Finals rematch vs. Miami.
Denver is now 11-13-1 against the spread as a road favorite, as it takes on a Dallas team that is dealing with a banged up Luka Doncic (hamstring, questionable).
The Mavs are 5-7 ATS as home dogs, but Doncic’s status matters a ton in this one. The Mavs are 3-6 straight up when he sits this season.
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Another favorable spot for the Orlando Magic as home favorites?
Sign me up.
Orlando is an NBA-best 14-3 against the spread as a home favorite, and now it gets a Toronto team that is 15-12-1 ATS as a road dog and down Scottie Barnes (fractured hand).
Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Boston comes into this game with a 14-14-3 against the spread record as a road favorite, but the team didn’t cover against the Washington Wizards in a previous meeting in Boston.
Still, C’s bettors shouldn’t worry.
Washington is a dreadful 8-17 against the spread as a home underdog in the 2023-24 campaign.
Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
The Brooklyn Nets and their terrible record against the spread on the road – especially as road underdogs (9-15) travel to face off with No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
The Spurs are 3-1 against the spread as home favorites, and they may be able to surprise a disappointing Brooklyn team tonight.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
The Atlanta Hawks are the worst team in the NBA against the spread (22-44), and now they are on the road against a Los Angeles Clippers team desperate for a win to keep pace in the West.
Los Angeles enters this game with a 16-14 against the spread record as a home favorite. The team does have some questions though with James Harden and Norman Powell questionable for this game.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.