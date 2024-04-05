Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Friday, April 5)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Friday, April 5.
By Peter Dewey
Friday night in the NBA is a beautiful sight for fans and bettors, as they are 12 games and plenty of playoff implications on the line.
Some of the best matchups of the night include...
- Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers
- Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics
- Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns
... and that's just one third of the slate!
No matter how you plan on betting tonight, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and trends for every NBA game tonight!
Orlando Magic vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
The Magic picked up a massive win on Wednesday night to pull closer to the No. 2 seed in the East, and they'll get a winnable game against Charlotte on Friday night.
This season, Orlando is 8-2 against the spread when favored on the road, and the Hornets have not been great as home dogs, going 17-16 ATS and losing those games by an average margin of 8.7 points per game.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Will Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams return tonight? The Oklahoma City Thunder sure hope so after they were blown out by Boston without them on Wednesday.
Indiana (20-16-2 against the spread at home) is looking to avoid the play-in tournament in the East in this one. OKC has not been as great on the road against the spread as it has been at home, going 19-19-1 ATS.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Two of the NBA's worst teams face off on Friday night, in Washington, and this may be a scenario to either bet the UNDER and hope for offensive ineptitude or take the points.
Washington comes into this game with a 14-24-1 ATS record at home -- the second worst mark in the league -- while the Blazers are 20-18 ATS on the road.
Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston picked up a win and a cover on Wednesday night against OKC, moving to 21-15 against the spread as a home favorite (33-3 straight up).
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Kings -- a spot they have struggled in this season. Sacramento is just 4-9 ATS in that spot.
Miami Heat vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
The Houston Rockets' play-in tournament hopes are hanging on by a thread, and the team needs a win on the second night of a back-to-back against the Miami Heat.
The Rockets are 7-4-1 ATS in that spot this season, and they are the No. 1 team in the NBA against the spread at home. Miami, on the other hand, is 5-5-1 on the second night of a back-to-back. It played the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday.
Detroit Pistons vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Memphis picked up an impressive win on the road against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, but the team is just 8-28 straight up at home this season.
Detroit comes into this game with a 20-17 ATS record on the road.
New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
New York is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and it is just 4-7 ATS in that spot this season. The Knicks have been solid as road favorites (10-4-1 ATS) but they are just 9-12-1 ATS as road dogs.
The Bulls come into this matchup with a 17-21-1 ATS record at United Center.
Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
This is a must win for the Milwaukee Bucks against a Toronto team that has dropped 15 games in a row.
The Bucks are just 15-18-1 ATS as home favorites this season, and they'll need to cover a major number to get bettors a win tonight.
San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
New Orleans needs this game in the Western Conference playoff race, and it enters it with a 14-13 ATS record as a home favorite.
The Spurs, on the other hand, are 19-18 ATS as road dogs.
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Golden State, who is 9-5-1 against the spread in that spot. The Warriors did beat Dallas on Tuesday night, but there is a trend that favors the Mavs a little more here.
This is also the second night of a back-to-back for Dallas, and the team has dominated in that spot this season, going 9-3 ATS -- the second best mark in the NBA.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Phoenix picked up a gigantic win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, and the team will look to cover at home (15-22-1 ATS) against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Wolves are in the hunt for the No. 1 seed, and they've gone 21-17 ATS on the road this season.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Utah has been sitting several players down the stretch of this season, and the team is just 11-20-1 ATS as a road dog.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Clippers are battling for position, but have been struggling as home favorites, going 16-17 ATS.
