Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Friday, March 1)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Friday, March 1.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA playoffs are approaching with the month of March upon us, and we kick off this month with nine-game slate on a Friday night!
It doesn't get much better than that, especially when two of the NBA's hottest teams -- the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks -- are kicking off the action with a matchup on ESPN.
Plus, later in the evening the Indiana Pacers take on the New Orleans Pelicans and the Chicago Bulls look to make it back-to-back wins against Eastern Conference contenders when they host the Milwaukee Bucks.
There are plenty of games to bet on, and we have the best odds -- and trends -- available for each.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
The Cavs have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA, but they are just 7-8-1 ATS this season as road favorites. As for the Pistons, they are 12-10-1 ATS as home dogs, and the team is coming off an outright win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Charlotte is on the second night of a back-to-back, a spot the team is 6-4 ATS in this season, but can we trust the Hornets after they were crushed by the Milwaukee Bucks in back-to-back games?
Philly has been solid at home, going 15-9 ATS as home favorites.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston has been tough to beat at home, but the team may be getting a boost here with Luka Doncic listed as questionable.
If Luka sits, the Mavs are in trouble. The team is just 3-5 without the MVP candidate this season.
Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Warriors, who beat the New York Knicks on Thursday. Golden State is 9-4 ATS as a road favorite and 7-4-1 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.
The Raptors enter this game with just a 5-8 ATS record as home underdogs. T
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
This is just the 14th time this season that Memphis is a favorite, and the team is 5-8 ATS in that spot overall.
The Blazers have been extremely average as road underdogs, going 14-14 ATS.
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Can the Kings bounce back after a bad loss in Denver in their last game? Sacramento is still 10-7 ATS as a road dog this season, but Minnesota enters this game 22-6 straight up at home.
Still, the Wolves are just 11-12-2 ATS as a home favorites, so the Kings certainly could cover.
Indiana Pacers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
This is an interesting matchup between two teams in the thick of the playoff race in their respective conferences.
Indiana won the meeting between these teams on Wednesday night in Indiana, but now the teams play in New Orleans where the Pels are 11-10 ATS as home favorites. Indiana is 9-8-1 ATS as road dog this season.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
The Bulls have thrived as home underdogs, going 8-4-1 ATS, including an outright win against Cleveland on Wednesday.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Bucks, who are 5-5 in that spot and 10-13 ATS as road favorites.
Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
The Wizards lost by three in overtime to the Lakers last night, and now the team has to take on a Clippers team that beat Washington by 16 in DC back on Jan. 31.
Still, the Wizards have been elite on the road, going 19-11-1 ATS as road dogs. They are just 3-7 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back, which could be a concern after going to OT last night.
