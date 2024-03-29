Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Friday, March 29)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Friday, March 29.
By Peter Dewey
What a Friday night we have in the NBA!
There are 12 games in action with a ton of playoff implications on the line. Here's a look at some of the best matchups tonight:
- Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic
- Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings
With all of these matchups, why dive into not a one-stop primer for each of them? The BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds, key trends and more for every NBA game on Friday.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
The Lakers come into this game on a five-game winning streak, but they are just 15-19 against the spread on the road this season.
Indiana comes into this game with a 18-16-2 ATS record at home, including a 21-15 record straight up.
Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State picked up a massive road win in Orlando on Wednesday night, and now it's favored on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.
Golden State is 12-4 against the spread as a road favorite this season while the Hornets are 15-15 ATS as home underdogs.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
The Magic lost as home favorites, moving them to 16-5 ATS in that spot this season, in their last game, but they are still one of the best home teams in the NBA.
Orlando is 24-11 ATS at home -- the second-best mark in the NBA this season. The Clippers come into this game with a 18-19 ATS record on the road.
However, Los Angeles is just 2-9 straight up against over .500 teams since the All-Star break.
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
The Washington Wizards lost -- but covered -- at home on Wednesday night against the Brooklyn Nets. The Wizards are still a league-worst 12-23 against the spread at home this season.
Detroit has been awful as of late, sitting some key players as well with the lottery in their sights. Detroit comes into this game with a 18-17 ATS record on the road this season.
Chicago Bulls vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Brooklyn has been solid covering the spread at home this season 18-14-3 ATS, but the Chicago Bulls are 19-16 ATS as a road team.
This game is big for Chicago as it looks to hold on to the No. 9 seed in the East.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Philadelphia hasn't been the same team since Joel Embiid went down, but the Sixers are still a respectable 10-10 ATS as road dogs.
Cleveland lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night, and the team enters this game with a 13-14-1 ATS record as a home favorite.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Portland has dropped eight games in a row, a welcome sign for the Miami Heat who are fighting for a playoff spot in the East.
Miami is 12-14 ATS as a home favorite this season, but the Blazers are 18-17 ATS as road underdogs.
New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
The New York Knicks are dominant as road favorites, winning easily in Toronto to move to 10-3-1 ATS in that spot this season.
The Spurs, on the other hand, are just 14-16 against the spread as home underdogs.
Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
The Phoenix Suns picked up a massive win against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and they'll look to carry that in as a road underdog in OKC.
The Thunder blew their game in overtime on Wednesday, but the team is much better at home than on the road this season, going 19-12 ATS as home favorites. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's status will be key in this matchup.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Denver's home loss on Wednesday night dropped it to just 17-17-1 ATS as a home favorite this season.
Minnesota, who is still in the mix for a No. 1 seed, is 7-7 against the spread as a road dog in the 2023-24 campaign.
Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Houston has won 10 games in a row to stay in the mix for the No. 10 seed in the West. The team has not been good on the road, even as a favorite, going 4-3 ATS in that spot.
Utah has lost seven in a rwo, going just 1-9 in its last 10 games, and the team has slipped to 13-10 ATS as a home dog.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas beat the Sacramento Kings the last time these teams faced off, and the Mavericks are elite when favored at home, going 15-4 against the spread.
The Kings have struggled at home, going just 14-21 ATS.
