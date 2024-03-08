Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Friday, March 8)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Friday night.
By Peter Dewey
Friday night's NBA action brings several playoff contenders facing off, with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on ESPN in the late window to close out the night.
Earlier in the night, the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic battle for the No. 4 spot in the East while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves look to keep their elite records going as well.
With so many playoff teams in action, how should we bet on the slate?
Below, I'll break down the latest odds and some key trends to know for each game on Friday.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
These are two of the worst teams in the NBA, but the Wizards come into this matchup on a 16-game losing streak.
Washington has been brutal against the spread at home this season, posting a league worst 9-20 record. The Hornets aren't much better on the road, going 12-19 ATS. Maybe we need to look to the total?
Both of these teams have hit the UNDER more in this spot (Washington at home, Charlotte on the road).
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
The Sixers are dealing with a ton of injuries right now, and they are just 9-19 when Joel Embiid is out of the lineup.
New Orleans has been solid on the road this season, going 17-13-1 against the spread.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Karl-Anthony Towns, Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell are all expected to miss this game, so how does that alter how we bet on it?
I love the OVER here, as the Wolves have hit the OVER in seven of their nine games that are a second night of a back-to-back. They find themselves in that spot again on Friday.
Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Jalen Brunson's status will be key in this game, as New York is 1-4 straight up without him this season., That includes one of the team's three losses to Orlando this season.
The Magic are frisky on the road, going 21-13 against the spread, the third-best record in the NBA.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
This is a tough one to bet against the spread, as the Hawks are a league worst 10-19 against the spread on the road, but the Grizzlies aren't much better at home, going 12-19 ATS.
Atlanta is coming off an outright win over Cleveland, but the team has been up and down since Trae Young went down.
Miami Heat vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Miami, who is 4-4-1 against the spread in that spot.
The Thunder are a dominant 18-7 against the spread as home favorites in the 2023-24 season.
Houston Rockets vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Houston has been brutal on the road this season, going 6-24 straight up and 11-18-1 against the spread. Portland was able to cover as a home dog against the Thunder on Wednesday, moving to 11-13 ATS in that spot this season.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
The Lakers and Bucks are both looking to bounce back from double-digit losses on Wednesday night.
The Lakers are 14-18 against the spread at home this season, and they could be in trouble with LeBron James leaving their last game with an ankle injury.
Milwaukee is just 13-18 ATS on the road in the 2023-24 campaign.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
