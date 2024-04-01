Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Monday, April 1)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Monday, April 1.
By Peter Dewey
It may be April Fool's Day, but there is no fooling around in the NBA with the playoffs coming up this month.
With so many teams looking to make a push in the final stretch of the season, all six games in action tonight are going to bet important.
No matter how you want to bet on this contest, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and trends for each game on Monday night!
Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
The Boston Celtics are massive favorites on the road on Monday -- a spot they are 18-16-3 against the spread this season.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte Hornets have dropped eight of their last 10 games and are 16-16 ATS as home underdogs.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
For the eighth time this season, the Detroit Pistons are favored at home. Detroit is 3-4 against the spread in that spot this season, but it's taking on a Memphis team that has been significantly better on the road than at home.
The Grizzlies come into this game 16-22 straight up on the road despite having just 24 wins this season. The team is also 18-15 against the spread as a road underdog. Can the Grizz cover this short spread tonight?
Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Brooklyn is a massive underdog on the road on Monday, and it is just 10-17 against the spread in that spot this season.
Not great.
The Indiana Pacers have not been profitable as home favorites, going 11-13-1 against the spread, but they have a lot more to play for as they try to hold on to the No. 6 seed in the East.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
There isn't a better team in the NBA as a home favorite than the Orlando Magic, who are 17-5 against the spread this season.
Now, they take on a Portland Trail Blazers team that has lost nine straight games. The Blazers are 18-18 ATS as road underdogs.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
As road underdogs this season, the Atlanta Hawks are just 8-14 against the spread, as they've struggle to cover in any spot this season, posting the worst ATS record in the NBA.
However, the Chicago Bulls have not thrived when favored at United Center, going just 8-12 ATS.
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
The New Orleans Pelicans have slipped into the No. 6 seed, and they are two games ahead of the play-in tournament, where the Phoenix Suns sit in the No. 8 seed.
This is a massive game for the Western Conference standings, and it's essentially a pick'em. New Orleans is 21-15 at home this season and the Suns come into this one with a 20-17 record on the road.
