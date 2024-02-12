Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Monday, Feb. 12)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Monday, Feb. 12.
By Peter Dewey
With the NFL season in the books, the professional sports world turns all of its focus to the NBA, and the league is responding with a huge 10-game slate on Monday night.
Tonight's action is highlighted by the second and final meeting of the season between the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks. Plus, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers close out the night in a battle that could have a major impact on the No. 1 seed in the West.
Before betting on these games, make sure to check out the latest odds (we have them in our widgets below) and betting trends for the night's action.
Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
The Pacers are massive favorites on the road against a Charlotte Hornets team that was just decimated at the deadline, but beat the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Saturday.
Indiana is 5-2 ATS as a road favorite while the Hornets are 11-12 ATS as road underdogs this season.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland is on fire, winning 17 of its last 18 games, and now it takes on a Sixers team that is down Joel Embiid on Monday night.
Cleveland is 11-7-1 ATS when favored at home this season. The Sixers are just 5-5 ATS as road underdogs.
Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
The Hawks are a league worst 17-36 against the spread this season, but they have covered in six of their last seven games.
Atlanta is 6-13 ATS when favored at home this season. The Bulls are just 7-11 ATS as road underdogs.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
San Antonio has struggled mightily as of late, entering this game on a seven-game losing streak.
The Spurs are 11-15 when set as road dogs this season. Toronto shook up its roster again at the trade deadline, but the team is 7-7 ATS as a home favorite this season.
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
New York is favored on the road, but the team has been short handed as of late, even by adding Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic at the deadline. The issue? The Knicks three key bigs: Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein and Julius Randle are all banged up.
The Knicks are 9-3 ATS as road favorites, but the Rockets are a tough team at home, going 9-4 ATS as home dogs and 18-9 straight up at Toyota Center.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
Memphis is still down several players due to injury, and this sets up well for New Orleans, who enters this game at just 5-7 ATS as a road favorite.
The bright side? Memphis has struggled mightily as a home dog, going 6-10 ATS and losing those games by an average margin of 9.3 points per game.
Denver Nuggets vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Denver got the best of Bucks on Jan. 29, winning by six points, and now the team is favored on the road on Monday.
Nuggets bettors won't like that, as the team is just 7-13-1 ATS as a road favoirte, the third worst mark in the NBA.
Milwaukee has struggled in the Doc Rivers era, but the team has just one game as a home dog this season. It is 0-1 ATS in that spot.
Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas' new additions looked great in a blowout win against OKC on Saturday, and now the team is heavily favored at home against Washington.
The Mavericks are 7-9 ATS as home favorites while the Wizards are 16-9-1 ATS as road dogs after covering against Boston on Friday night.
Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State is on a hot streak, winning four in a row and seven of its last 10 to pull into the No. 10 seed in the West.
Now, it has to face the best home team in the NBA to bet on -- the Utah Jazz. The Jazz are a league best 7-2 ATS as home favorites.
The Warriors have thrived as road dogs though, going 10-4 ATS this season.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
The No. 1 seed in the West is on the line with the Clippers entering Monday's matchup just 0.5 games back of the Wolves for the top spot.
Los Angeles is 14-10 ATS when favored at home this season while the Wolves are just 4-5 ATS as road dogs.
