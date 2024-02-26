Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Monday, Feb. 26)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Monday, Feb. 26.
By Peter Dewey
There are four games in action in the NBA on Monday night, highlighted by the Miami Heat-Sacramento Kings matchup that won't feature Jimmy Butler after he was dealt a one-game suspension by the NBA.
The New York Knicks and All-Star guard Jalen Brunson are also in action as they look to make a run in the Eastern Conference after losing to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.
Since there aren't a ton of games to dive into, I'm going to break down each matchup with the latest odds (and odds widgets with the best number available to each bettor) and trends for these games.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second game of a back-to-back for the Indiana Pacers after they beat the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. Indiana has been brutal in this spot this season, posting the worst ATS record in the NBA on the second night of back-to-backs (2-8).
Meanwhile, the Raptors are 12-11-1 against the spread when set as road underdogs this season.
Detroit Pistons vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The Knicks are major favorites at home in this game, a spot they're 12-8 against the spread so far this season.
Detroit did cover the spread in its matchup on Saturday against Orlando, but the Pistons are a pedestrian 14-14 ATS as road dogs in the 2023-24 campaign.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
After a slow start to the season as home underdogs, the Memphis Grizzlies are now 10-10 ATS in that spot this season heading into their matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
Memphis has covered in four consecutive games as home underdogs and six of its last meetings in that spot.
Meanwhile, Brooklyn is a league worst 1-4 ATS as a road favorite this season.
Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
No Jimmy Butler on Monday will certainly hurt Miami, but the team is 11-7 ATS as a road dog this season and 11-7 straight up without Butler.
The Kings are just 10-13 ATS when favored at home, but they've been an OVER machine, hitting it in 17 of 25 home games this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.